Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Part Of Gully Gang's 'Stay Home,Stay Safe' COVID Awareness Video

Artists from Dharavi, Mumbai have created an engaging rap anthem which urges people to wear masks, get tested and stay at their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve. The song Stay Home, Stay Safe in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil is produced by the Gully Gang Entertainment. It is directed by Joel D'Souza. The song is composed and performed by Mc Altaf, Tony Psyko (Dopeadelicz), and Bonz N Ribz (7 Bantaiz). Read about it in detail.

The song features popular rapper Divine along with several popular Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Atul Kulkarni, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati, and Suniel Shetty. They also spoke regarding the pandemic and the imperative measures.

Derived from their own experience of residing in close quarters in Dharavi, which is regarded as Asia's largest slum, the musicians try to reinforce that it is essential to aid the efforts of police and the doctors who are working tirelessly to save people and educate people in densely populated places to adopt safe and healthy habits despite the cramped quarters in which they live.

What the artists said about the pandemic and the rap anthem

Mc Altaf Shaikh of Gully Gang has reportedly sends the message of how safety should be of the highest importance to each and every person. He stresses that we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities.

Tony Sebastian of Dopeadelicz has also stated to media portals that the multilingual track is about the unprecedented global pandemic and that they are creating awareness around the need to follow protocols and guidelines, keeping the surroundings clean, co-operating with the government and supporting the frontline workers.

Lending his support to the cause, actor Suniel Shetty has reportedly said that he was honoured to be a part of this initiative. These are trying times and it is so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too, so powerfully, he said. Speaking for the initiative, actor Dia Mirza told a media portal that this effort is a wonderful example of encouraging behavioural change and spreading awareness that has been made possible with these amazing artists.

The rap anthem and the music video are a part of a larger #StayHomeStaySafe campaign, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation.

