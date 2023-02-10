Akshay Kumar Performs Bhangra With Malayalam Star Mohanlal In Viral Video | Watch

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently dropped a video on social media. In the video, he can be seen performing Bhangra with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The duo can be seen grooving to dhol beats at a wedding baarat.

While Akshay wore an off-white kurta teamed with white pyjamas, Mohanlal opted for a blue sherwani paired with white pyjama-pants. He also sported a saafa (turban). The netizens were quick to speculate that the video is from the wedding festivities of Priyadarshan's son Siddharth's wedding.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kumar wrote, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

See the video below:

Akshay Kumar's wish to work in Malayalam films alongside Mohanlal

During the promotional event of his film Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar expressed his wish to work with Mohanlal in Malayalam movies. He even said that he will have a chat with filmmaker Priyadarshan about doing a Malayalam movie with the Company star.

Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's professional life

On the work front, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal have worked together on many movies including Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Now, the former is all set to appear in Selfiee. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film is directed by Raj Mehta.

The Rakshabandhan actor has also starred in many Hindi remakes of Malayalam movies, especially the ones that had Mohanlal in the pivotal role.

On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in Alone.