'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' Song 'Butta Bomma' Was A Last Minute Addition To The Film

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was a blockbuster performer at the Box Office loved by fans. The film stood out for its action sequences and also some of the peppy songs it featured. It starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film had an interesting storyline, cast members and songs. However, it was revealed in an interview with a news publication that the hit song Butta Bomma was not initially a part of the lin-up but added at the last moment.

Initially, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’s Butta Bomma was not a part of the line-up

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’s Butta Bomma was a social media hit for its catchy lyrics. The song was voiced by Armaan Malik and composed by S.Thaman. Recently, the latter said in an interview that some other song was to be used in place of this song. However, makers of the film decided to keep the song after last moment changes. S.Thaman had urged Allu Arjun to replace or make the necessary changes to the official songs from the film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

However, Allu Arjun decided that the song needs to stay. The choice was rewarded with thousands of likes for the video on YouTube. S.Thaman reveals that the success of the song can be credited to Allu Arjun. He says that Allu’s moves made the song much better in the final cut. Butta Bomma was an overall song with brilliant steps, music and lyrics as per the composer after the release.

Several other songs from the film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo made it to the fan favourite list after Butta Bomma. For example, OMG Daddy, Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa. Music enthusiasts received all the songs with love.

Watch the hit Butta Bomma song video from the film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

The film was a hit with fans. Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was bankrolled by Allu Arvind and S.Radha Krishna. Furthermore, the film was directed by Trivikam Srinivas. The film tells the tale of a man, Bantui, growing up on his own terms despite the atrocities from his father. Bantu was essayed by Allu Arjun.

