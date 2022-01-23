'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Release: Producer Reveals Whopping Amount Spent On Dubbing

After the success of the pan India film Pushpa, Allu Arjun's Hindi speaking fans are eager to watch him in Trivikram's directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the makers are not opting for the rom-com's Hindi versions' theatrical release, they are still very particular about the dubbing of the film considering they have spent a whopping amount to release the movie in the language. Manish Shah, the promoter of Goldmines Films, is set to release the movie's Hindi version on his TV channel Dhinchaak. Here are more details about the film's Hindi version and how much did the makers spent on its dubbing.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The family drama is set to have its Hindi release on Dhinchaak on February 6. While the film came out to be a hit in Telugu in 2020, makers are certain the movie's Hindi version will also be a blockbuster. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Manish Shah opened up about the dubbing of the film and how the makers were particular about it and did not compromise on any aspect of the movie.

The producer revealed the Hindi version of the film will not even have any regional reference as they were very particular to bringing the film in its best version for its Hindi-speaking audience. He revealed there is a scene in the film in which Allu Arjun sings a song in the courtroom. The makers even changed the song to a Hindi track. He further added the makers brought a team of professionals for dubbing, writing, and singing. Moreover, they spent Rs 2 crores on bringing the best version of the film in Hindi. The makers are very confident about the film's Hindi release and are expecting it will break TRP records.

Details about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a romantic comedy filled with some action and drama, which is a perfect watch for the entire family. The film stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, while Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Jayaram, and others play pivotal roles. The film's official synopsis reads, "After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son."

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline