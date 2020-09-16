Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' To Get Additional Tracks, Tweets Composer S Thaman

The music composer for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman, has announced that a few more tracks will be added to the song list of the film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a huge hit and fans loved the film along with the amazing music track that it came out with. 'Butta Bomma' and several other songs became a huge hit garnering millions of views on YouTube. Thus keeping that in mind, S Thaman took to Twitter to announce that the makers will be adding a few more tracks to the film.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to get additional tracks?

S Thaman took to Twitter and posted a video clip in which a huge orchestra can be seen playing songs from the film. The video is quite short yet it managed to gain the attention of the viewers who were excited about the new tracks for the film. Thus after sharing the video, S Thaman in the caption wrote that he and the makers will soon be adding some additional tracks to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also mentioned that some additional background score will also be added to the film.

We are adding Some additional tracks also for #avplbgm OST !!

Very Soon to ur ears 🥁💪🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/dQPqJgo0j1 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 14, 2020

Upon hearing this announcement, fans were delighted and expressed how happy they were. They mentioned that they cannot wait to hear the songs as soon as possible and thus enjoy the new music.

Fans have already begun creating a buzz around the additional background music and the songs for the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Despite the small glimpse shown in the snippet video shared by S Thaman, fans are yet quite eager to hear full versions of the additional tracks that will be added to the film.

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo went on to become a huge hit despite facing competition from several other films. The makers thanked the fans for their support in making the film a successful one. Some songs from the film had even turned into popular social media challenges increasing the buzz of the film overall.

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s album quite recently managed to garner over 1 billion views on Youtube. Thus now fans are eagerly waiting for the additional tracks announced by S Thaman.

