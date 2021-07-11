Ali Fazal Reacts To Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' Poster, Says 'packing My Bags And Leaving'

The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, released the first look poster of the movie yesterday. The highly intense poster starring the leads has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to see what's in store for them. Haasan shared the teaser on his social media handles yesterday with the caption "Only valour should wear the crown" I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram."

Among many Indian film celebrities, actor Ali Fazal took to his Instagram story and shared his reaction on the poster starring Kamal Haasan in a powerful look. He wrote "After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha..”. ( After the release of this poster, we, north Indian actors are done. I am packing my bags and leaving. It was fun while it lasted." ). Ali Fazal is famous for his roles in 3 Idiots, Victoria and Abdul and the popular web series Mirzapur.

Ali will be seen in his second Hollywood project, Death on The Nile which is Kenneth Branagh’s multi-starrer Agatha Christie adaptation. The film is helmed by a powerful star cast that includes Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie is slated to release next year.

More about Kamal Haasan's upcoming action thriller

Vikram brings together three icons of the south Indian film industry and is being helmed by master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The poster was unveiled on Saturday evening which saw the stars in high contrast, monochrome look with wound marks on their bearded faces. The movie marks Haasan's 232nd film.

In a recent update, stunt choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani have been roped in for the film. There are also speculations of actor Narain being taken onboard. The movie's shoot that was delayed due to subsequent lockdowns after the second wave of COVID-19 is set to be wrapped up in a single schedule.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.