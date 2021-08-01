Alia Bhatt & Ram Charan Unveil RRR's First Song 'Dosti' On Friendship Day; WATCH

The much-awaited song Dosti from SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR, is finally released. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan took to their official Instagram handle and unveiled the new song. While sharing the song on the occasion of Friendship Day on August 1, 2021, the actors also expressed their excitement by penning a simple caption.

Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan unveil Dosti song

Taking to their Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan announced that the highly-anticipated song, Dosti from their upcoming film, RRR is released. Sharing the posters, Bhatt and Charan penned same caption. They wrote, "On this Friendship day, witness the coming together of two powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem. '#Dosti' '#Natpu' '#Priyam' Music Video Out Now. An '#MMKeeravaani' Musical." As soon as the song was released, many fans and followers have showered love to the actors. Several fans have dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. They have further expressed their excitement for the release of the film.

The first song, Dosti, from the upcoming period action drama is composed by MM Keeravaani. It is sung by five singers - Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hemachandra, and Yazin Nizar. The singers have lent their vocals to the theme track in several languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. In the song, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen making their grand entry towards the end.

Furthermore, RRR is a multilingual period action film that is slated for release on October 13, 2021. Set in the 1920s, the film is a fiction story that is based on two freedome fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It is Rajamouli's first film since 2017's blockbuster release, Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film will be hitting screen globally in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam languages simultaneously.

RRR is a multi starrer film that features NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and others. The film is backed by Pen Studios and Lyca Productions. Rajamouli has joined hands with KV Vijayendra Prasad, who previously worked with him on Baahubali as well. Prasad has penned the script while KK Senthil Kumar has taken care of the cinematography. The film marks Bhatt's debut in South Indian cinema.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT/ RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM

