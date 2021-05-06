Alia Bhatt & 'RRR' Team Spread Awareness About COVID-19 & Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated

India is currently grappling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and their is a constant surge in cases. The upcoming pan Indian movie RRR’s team recently shared a video on Twitter and gave a message on the need to stay safe and take precautions during the current pandemic. They also advised everyone to get vaccinated and not to trust misconceptions. Here is a look at what the RRR cast had to say about it.

Alia Bhatt and RRR team urges all to stay safe

The team of RRR movie took to Twitter to share a special message for the audience. In the video shared on Twitter, lead actors from the RRR cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan along with director SS Rajamouli are seen spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and requested everyone to get vaccinated. India is currently battling the second wave of the pandemic and the RRR cast along with director SS Rajamouli shared the message in various languages for the audience. Alia Bhatt spoke in Telugu, Jr NTR in Kannada, Ram Charan in Tamil, SS Rajamouli in Malayalam and Ajay Devgn shared the message in Hindi.

The video begins with Alia Bhatt saying in Telugu, “The second wave of Coronavirus infections have been spreading rapidly and we are witnessing a huge spike in COVID cases across the country” Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli then urged everyone to be united in this fight against COVID-19. The RRR cast and SS Rajamouli advised everyone to wear masks and use sanitisers to fight against the virus. The team of RRR has been sharing important updates about the COVID-19 situation in India. This current plea to follow the guidelines and stay safe during pandemic has won the hearts of the audiences across India. As soon as SS Rajamouli and RRR cast shared the video on their Twitter handles, the video is going viral across social media platforms. Here is a look at the video shared by the RRR team.

Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available!

Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19.



pic.twitter.com/9SmmBmOJPh — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 6, 2021

About RRR Movie

RRR is an upcoming Telugu language period action drama movie helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR cast features several talented actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn. It is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Rama Rao). The film was initially supposed to release in January 2021 but production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages.

Image: RRR Movie Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.