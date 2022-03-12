Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Grooves With Ram Charan, Jr NTR In 'RRR Celebration Anthem' Promo; Watch

On Saturday, March 11, the makers of 'RRR' shared a promo video of its 'Celebration Anthem' featuring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Take a look at it here.

Mamta Raut
The release of the much-awaited period action drama, RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. On Saturday, March 11, the creators of the film shared a promo video of the Celebration Anthem of RRR. Needless to say, it is all things energetic and fun

The promo clip begins with a tagline that reads "Celebrating the Magic of Indian Cinema". Soon after, enter Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they hoist a flag with 'Vande Mataram' imprinted on it. With peppy beats, the lead trio - Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR - displays their exceptional dancing prowess as the energetic song plays in the background. While Bhatt adorns a typical South Indian get up, on the other hand, Charan and Jr NTR look dapper in traditional kurta sets.

Just like the title suggests, the main cast of the film appears to be celebrating to the fullest in the teaser of the song. Just a couple of days ago, the makers raised anticipation about the song stating, "Brace yourselves for the joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem". Now, the teaser of the track has become nothing less than a visual treat for fans. RRR Celebration Anthem will be released in multiple languages including Hindi on 14 March 2022. Take a look at the teaser below:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming film is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. 

The movie was previously scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 7. However, due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, the makers of the movie had to postpone its release. Now, the period action drama is all set to hit the big screens on 25 March 2022.

