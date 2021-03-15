Alia Bhatt's Sita Look In RRR Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

SS Rajamouli has dropped the first look poster of Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film, RRR. The director revealed the look of the actor’s character, Sita in the movie on the occasion of her 28th birthday. Netizens and celebrities were quick to leave their reactions on Alia Bhatt’s Sita poster, read on to know.

SS Rajamouli has once again created a buzz among social media fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates about RRR. He mentioned in the recent post, "Strong-willed and resolvent #Sita’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @AliaBhatt as #Sita to you all J”. In the poster of the same, the actor was seen clad in a bottle-green saree with a red-golden blouse. Her hair was tied in a braid which she kept over her left shoulder. Check out the poster of the same below.

Take a look at RRR's Sita

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's RRR look

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments on and reactions on the same. A number of people online gushed to the post and appreciated the actors look in the picture and sent him love. Many other people commented on the post and told Alia that her in the poster is “superb” and “amazing” and that she too is looking lovely in the picture. Check out some of the comments by several netizens on Alia Bhatt's Sita look in the poster below.

Several other fans stated in the comments section that they would like to see more pictures of the cast together and that they love seeing her pics in their feed. Some other people also sent love and kind regards to the team of the film and asked for more updates and behind the scenes of the movie. Check out some of the comments by netizens.

While the poster garnered numerous positive reviews, it got some negative reactions from netizens. A number of users online felt that the movie makers should have cast a South Indian actor for the role. Few other people online did not like Alia Bhatt’s look in the role of Sita. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the same below.

RRR Release date

Director, SS Rajamouli is all set to bring back the grandeur of his last film Baahubali in his upcoming multi-starrer film RRR. The film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR donning the role of freedom fighters. The film is reportedly a period drama. The movie will release on October 13th, 2021.

