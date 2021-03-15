Alia Bhatt's Sita To Be 'strong-willed And Resolvent' In 'RRR'; First Look Out

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, which is on March 15, the makers of her upcoming film RRR dropped her first look as Sita. In the poster, Alia can be seen donning a traditional look in a green saree accessorised with a gold maang-tikka and a pair of jhumkas. While sharing the first look, director SS Rajamouli wrote, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!".

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who is paired with Alia in the upcoming film wrote, "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve". As soon as the makers and the actors shared the first look poster of Alia Bhatt, hashtags such as "Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt" and "RRR Movie" started trending on Twitter. On the other hand, Alia introduced her character only with her name, that is "Sita".

Alia Bhatt's Sita in RRR:

RRR release date & other details

Interestingly, the first look poster of Alia was unveiled a day after the birthday girl had shared a silhouette of herself, in which she can be seen praying in front of Lord Rama. While sharing the same on their verified social media handle, the makers had written that the complete look (poster) will be released on March 15 at 11 AM. Interestingly, the movie is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021, and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by April 2021.

Meanwhile, the Dear Zindagi actor, who was in quarantine after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive, on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work after consulting with her doctors. Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to thank her well-wishers and inform them she was in isolation for some time. She wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all! #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori".