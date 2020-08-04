'Alivelu Manga Venkata Ramana' Director Teja Tests Positive For Covid-19

Popular Tollywood director Teja has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker is currently in quarantine at his house in Hyderabad. A Telugu language media house recently reported that the director was in Mumbai last week, to shoot for a web series. It is assumed that he might have caught the infection while filming in Mumbai.

Alivelu Manga Venkata Ramana director Teja infected with Covid-19

Soon after the director realised that he had been infected, he got his wife and his son tested too. The results of his wife and his son came negative. The crew members working with the director also got a swab test done, but their results also turned out to be negative. A few days back, the director had also released an awareness video to educate people and asked them to take things seriously. He also predicted that India might soon become the most-infected country in the world if the necessary precautions are not taken.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Right before Teja announced that he had been infected with COVID-19, a few days back, SS Rajamouli contracted the virus. He shared this on his official Twitter account and also mentioned that his entire family had also been infected. SS Rajamouli shared that his family members had developed a slight fever a few days ago. However, the fever subsided, but still they got themselves tested.

The result showed that they were COVID-19 positive. The director and his entire family had chosen home quarantine and were taking medications as prescribed by the doctors. The director added that the family is completely fine, yet they have been taking necessary precautions and have been following instructions given by the doctor. The entire family is waiting for antibodies to develop, so they can donate their plasma.

On the work front, Director Teja rose to fame after his films Chitram and Nuvvu Nenu became superhits. His upcoming film Alivelu Manga Venkata Ramana will be releasing next year. The film stars Gopichand in the lead role. The post-production work for the film would have been started by now, but have been pushed ahead due to the Pandemic. The film Alivelu Manga Venkata Ramana is known to be a special film for actor Gopichand. The film will also star Rana Daggubati along with Gopichand.

