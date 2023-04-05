All About Kichcha Sudeep: Star Campaigner For BJP In Karnataka Elections 2023

Famous Kannada actor and filmmaker Kichcha Sudeep is set to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, becoming one of the star campaigners of the party.

Sudeep, who was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state health minister K Sudhakar in Bengaluru said that 'I have enjoyed a close relationship with CM Bommai. He has been very helpful all my life and as respect and gratitude, I will support CM Bommai and campaign for him.'

He also cleared the air of speculations that he might join the saffron party saying that he will not be contesting the Karnataka Elections for the BJP and will only campaign for it, as reported by ANI.

The actor said, "I'm not entering politics, nor contesting elections. I have not asked anyone for a ticket. I am not influential enough to give tickets. However, some people stood by me during my difficult times during cinema days. For that reason, I have to side with some. I am just an actor after all."

About Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep is a 50-year-old Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter, who majorly works in Kannada films. He has also been a part of some Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil movies.

It is to be noted that he is one of the highest-paid actors of Kannada Cinema and is one of the first Kannada actors to be listed in the Forbes list of top 100 celebrities of India since 2013. He has also been conferred with various awards including four Filmfare Awards South.

Sudeep was born in the Shimoga district of Karnataka and pursued a bachelor's degree in Industrial and production engineering from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore, and had an interest in cricket too.

Kichcha Sudeep's filmography

Sudeep has been praised for his phenomenal performances in Kannada films Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Kichcha (2003), Swathi Muthu (2003), My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (2007), Mussanjemaatu (2008), Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Vishnuvardhana (2011), Kempe Gowda (2011), the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega (2012), Maanikya (2014), Ranna (2015), Kotigobba 2 (2016), Hebbuli (2017), The Villain (2018), Pailwaan (2019), Telugu-Hindi bilingual Rakta Charitra and Hindi film Dabangg 3 (2019).

Karnataka elections 2023

Karnataka will vote on May 10 to elect a new government and members to its 224-seat legislative assembly, the Election Commission announced and the counting will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from ANI)