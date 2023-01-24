All That Breathes' Producer Reacts To The Documentary Bagging Oscar Nomination | EXCLUSIVE

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, has made India proud as it has been nominated at the Oscars under the Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary's producer Aman Mann, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, expressed his joy at getting an Oscar nod.

Speaking about the big moment when the Oscar nomination was announced for 'All That Breathes', Aman averred, "This year we've had a good run, which has led to this Oscar nomination. And then when you look at 'The Elephant Whisperers' getting the nomination in the shorter documentary category, it's a very, very promising time for the Indian non-fiction."

He added, "It was funny enough, the last thing I was thinking when the announcement came was, "Thank god the name of our film starts with A" so that I won't have to wait, we would find out immediately. So when it happened, it was a bit of a blank moment because the characters are here with me, and we thought we would be together in this moment whatever the result."

On being asked if the nomination could be considered a big win for original content and Indian cinema, Aman replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"When you look at the stories that have come out, they're grounded in India, particularly when it comes to the documentaries, they are about Indian citizens doing very special things which are not visible to many of us. They are grounded in this very specific context, and they're made by people who are also from here."

Producer shares details of how the story of 'All That Breathes' came about

Sharing where the idea for the documentary feature film originated, Aman said, "Our director Shaunak, who was in Cambridge doing a fellowship on Human and Non-Human Relationships, say for instance, in cities, and how they interact. He became very interested in that subject. And that one day he was back in Delhi, and it was a November day so the sky was a bit grey."

"He saw these tiny dots circling and then one of them seemed to drop out of the sky. He then Googled what happens to birds who drop out of the sky, which then led us to a bird hospital, which led us to realise that 'black kites' in Delhi, first of all, the number of them here is enormous -- there's no higher density of raptors in the world, and all these injured raptors went to these two brothers in Delhi, who over the past twenty years have taken care of 25,000 birds."

"And then when we visited their house for the first time because in the basement they kept these birds. Apart from that their day job is making soap dispensers, so it was this very cinematic space where, on the one hand, you have big metal cutting machines, and then on the other side of the room you have these beautiful birds being treated, and then on the roof, they had this open cage where they would rehabilitate injured birds and they would give them time to heal, and then you walk in there and there would be 70-80 raptors around you. This was a really remarkable space and it was all happening so close to us, and nothing else comes close to it," he added.

On Tuesday, The Academy Awards announced its nominations and many Indian gems managed to get a nod in the most decorated awards' final list. Sen’s documentary will be competing with 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters, and 'Navalny' in the category of Best Documentary feature films.

