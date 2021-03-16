All You Need To Know About Vishnu Manchu's Family And His Upcoming Projects

Vishnu Manchu is a popular actor from the Telugu film industry. He made his debut in the 2003 film Vishnu that also earned him the Filmfare award for Best Debut Male. He has been around for quite some time in the industry, so let's take a look at all the details about the actor.

Who is Vishnu Manchu?

Vishnu Manchu is a Telugu film actor. He was born on November 23, 1982. Vishnu Manchu's age is 38. He is the son of veteran actor Mohan Babu and the late Vidya Devi. Vishnu Manchu's father Mohan Babu has worked in over 500 films in his career.

Vishnu Manchu's family

Vishnu Manchu is the brother of Telugu film actors Lakshmi Manchu and Manoj Manchu. All three siblings have established their careers in the film industry. Lakshmi Manchu is known for her films like Kadal, Dongaata, Lakshmi Bomb, among others. Manoj Manchu has worked in films like Potugadu, Current Theega, Vedam, etc.

Vishnu Manchu got married to Viranica Reddy in 2009 at a grand ceremony in Gachibowli Stadium. They have four children - twin daughters Ariana and Viviana born in 2011, their son Avram born in 2018, and their daughter Ayra born in 2019. Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica Reddy is the niece of the late Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy, who was also the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh back then.

Vishnu Manchu's movies

Vishnu Manchu was seen as a child artist in his father's film in Ragile Gundelu in 1985. He came back to the industry in 2003 with the film Vishnu. But it wasn't until 2007 that he gained recognition amongst the fans. Dhee made him a household name after 2007. A sequel for the film's sequel was announced the last year on the actor's birthday. The sequel is titled D&D Double Dose.

Here we go again! But this time it’s D&D Double Dose. Very excited to partner with my big brother Sreenu Vaitla garu again. God speed! #DD #Doubledose pic.twitter.com/TLeCZAq4kd — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 23, 2020

His 2012 film Dhenikaina Ready was a critical and commercial success. In 2018 he acted in the crime drama film Gayatri. His father Mohan Babu and actor Shriya Saran played important roles in the film. He also acted in the political drama film Voter in 2019. He also starred in the comedy film Achari America Yatri in 2018. He suffered from a near-fatal injury during the shooting of the film.

Vishnu Manchu's latest movie is the upcoming film Mosagallu which is directed by American filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin. The movie was filmed in India and the USA. The story is based on the world's largest IT scam. Mosagallu also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. The movie is slated to release on March 19, 2021.

Vishnu also heads the production house 24 Frames Factory which produced the 2014 comedy film Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda. He also looks after the company ThinkSmart, which handles post-production work. He is also serving as a director of Spring Board International School.

Vishnu Manchu has also donned the production hat with his projects Son of India and the ZEE5 film web series Chadarangam. The political drama series stars Meka Srikanth, Ravi Prakash, Sunaina, and Chalapathi Rao in prominent roles. The web series was released on the OTT platform on February 20, 2020.