Allu Arjun Addresses Grand India Day Parade In NY, Actor Tries 'Pushpa' Step With Mayor

Apart from winning the hearts of his fans through his stellar acting in Pushpa: The Rise, actor Allu Arjun received a grand welcome in New York. The Telegu star was invited to represent the country as grand marshal at the annual India Day parade in New York. The actor steered through the crowded NY streets while greeting fans.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories and even shared videos from one of the well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the US – the India Day parade. Honoured to be a part of the celebrations, Allu was also joined by his wife Sneha Reddy at the parade.

Allu Arjun leads India Day Parade in New York

The actor looked dapper in an all-white ensemble with a tri-colour sach while his wife looked extremely beautiful in a yellow traditional outfit. While sharing a video of him waving the Indian flag, the actor penned an endearing note that read, "It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.”

The actor stood on top of an open car along with his wife as he waved at fans cheering for him and clicking photos of the star. In one of the viral videos from the event, Allu Arjun even obliged fans with the iconic Pushpa signature step as fans rooted for the star on the streets.



Allu Arjun even shared a picture with New York Mayor, Eric Adams where he was recognised by the Federation of the Indian associates for serving as Grand Marshall of New York's 40th Annual Indian Day Parade. The actor was even honoured for his immense contribution to the world of film and entertainment



Apart from the honour, what turned special for the fans was Mayor Adams walking the path of the star and trying his hands on the Pushpa iconic signature step with Allu Arjun. "It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc @nycmayorsoffice," the actor wrote alongside the pictures.

Meanwhile, coming in as good news for the fans, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise titled Pushpa: The Rule was officially announced today with pictures from the mahurat ceremony going viral on social media.

