Allu Arjun And Chiranjeevi Arrange Vaccination Drive For Staff Members, Cinema Workers

India is one of the countries witnessing the sharpest growth in new COVID-19 cases, leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases. While many states in the country have imposed strict lockdown, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the country. The availability of vaccines has become another major challenge for India in the fight to battle the contagion. Amidst this, South actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have taken it upon themselves to provide COVID vaccination for their staff members.

As reported by Gulte, actor Chiranjeevi has joined hands with Apollo hospitals to provide vaccinations for cinema workers. Currently, the drive led by Chiranjeevi is in full action. Joining the bandwagon is Allu Arjun who has reportedly ensured that his staff members above the age of 45 and their families are vaccinated. According to the outlet, the South actor himself took care of all the arrangements personally. As of now, Allu Arjun has got 135 members vaccinated. This number includes his staff members their families and other cinema workers.

This vaccination drive hasn’t been confirmed officially by both the star as of yet. This news comes just days after Allu Arjun successfully recovered from the contagious COVID-19 virus himself. On May 12, the actor took to his Twitter space to inform his fans that he has tested negative for the deadly virus. While sharing his health update he said, “Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE”.

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Pushpa. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie features also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the Telugu action drama film, Acharya. His upcoming project is directed by Kortala Siva and sees Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead of the film. Acharya was scheduled to release on May 13, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date has been postponed.

(Image: Chiranjeevi & Allu Arjun's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.