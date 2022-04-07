Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna To Kickstart 'Pushpa 2' Shoot In July? Details Inside

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 did exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The Sukumar directorial managed to leave behind some big banner films in box office collections.

After winning people's hearts with its powerful storyline and hard-hitting dialogues, the movie is all set to present a sequel, promising bigger and better action. Reportedly, Allu Arjun and his team are all set to commence the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.

Allu Arjun and team to begin filming Pushpa 2 in July

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa's craze is still the same even months after its release. With Pushpa Part 1 doing wonders at the box office, fans are eagerly waiting to see the return of Allu Arjun in his raw and rustic avatar with Pushpa 2. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the shooting of Pushpa 2 will commence from June end or in July. The source said,

"While the work on Pushpa 2 has already kickstarted in terms of location scouting and script, Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family."

Giving insight details about the scripting, the source further added,

"Sukumar has started reading the script and is focusing more on dialogues which are going to be a trendsetter same a part one. It is not an easy task as Sukumar always craves perfection and he looks for details. The makers plan to shoot some important scenes in the first schedule. The team is gearing up while Sukumar has begun reading scripts."

More about Pushpa

The actioner was released in theatres worldwide on December 17, 2021, across five languages. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for Pushpa Part 1, will also be working on the second part. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram@alluarjunonline