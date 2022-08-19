Allu Arjun And Wife Sneha Land In New York Ahead Of Annual India Day Parade; WATCH

Allu Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu star is now all set to take this popularity abroad as India recently basked in 75 years of Independence.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are all set to attend the annual India Day Parade in New York. Ahead of the event, the couple was spotted at the NY airport.

Allu Arjun reaches New York for the annual India Day Parade

The actor was clicked in an all-black look with a sweatshirt and beanie, and as per a video doing the rounds, director Harish Shankar was also spotted with them.

Allu Arjun will lead the annual India Day Parade celebrations in New York. The Federation of Indian Associations like New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have planned grand events to celebrate 75 glorious years of Independence. Renowned artists Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher will lead the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations planned by FIA.

Before this look, the actor had posted another image of an all-black look to extend his gratitude on hitting the 7-million followers milestone on Twitter.

7M … Thank you for all the love 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WMW8wrygWc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2022

Recently, the actor made headlines when he rejected a deal to promote a 'gutka and liquor brand'. As per columnist and Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Arjun was offered a whopping Rs 10 crore to promote the liquor brand, however, keeping in line with his 'principles', the actor refused. Taking to his Twitter handle on August 13, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote that Allu Arjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brands. Currently, he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. "Kudos to the star for following his principles", he added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is reportedly gearing up for the shoot of the sequel of Pushpa in August. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be the antagonist of the latest installment titled Pushpa: The Rule and the character reportedly will take help from Fahadh Faasil's character, who had played the negative character in the original. The sequel is also expected to feature Rashmika Mandanna, while the release is set for second half of 2023.