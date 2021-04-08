Allu Arjun Birthday: Wife Allu Sneha Reddy Shares A Heartfelt Post Wishing The Actor

South Indian star Allu Arjun has been celebrating his 38th birthday and fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt posts for the actor. One of the many people to share a birthday post has been his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, who put up an adorable picture with a heartfelt message. She also used a series of emoticons to express her endless love for the actor. Allu Arjun’s fans have flooded the comments section with birthday messages while speaking highly of the couple and their bond.

Allu Sneha Reddy wishes husband Allu Arjun

South Indian actor Allu Arjun turned 38 today, April 8, 2021, and fans have been celebrating the day through various social media posts. Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, recently took to Instagram to wish her husband on the special day. She posted a throwback picture where the two celebs are seen sitting in a posh room while clicking a selfie with each other.

Allu Arjun is spotted wearing a white shirt with a stripe design and a blazer collar pattern. He is also spotted with a long beard and well-combed hair, which suit him well. He is also seen flashing a slight smirk at the selfie camera while he sits close to his wife for the picture. Allu Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, is seen wearing a multi-coloured top while smiling gracefully at the camera. She is also seen wearing a set of stone neckpieces which adds style to the look.

Allu Sneha Reddy has kept the caption simple with a hashtag and few emojis. She has added ’#HappyBirthday’ and has also mentioned his name in the caption. She has added a red heart and a kiss emoticon to the birthday wish for some added effect. Have a look at the post on Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have wished the actor a happy birthday with sweet messages. Some people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts on the couple. Have a look at the comments on Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram here.

