Allu Arjun Calls Adivi Sesh 'Man Of Show' As He Hails 'Major'; Latter Recalls B'day 'gift'

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major recently hit the big screens of the country and abroad. The film's plot revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

The movie, which was released in three languages - Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on June 3, is currently ruling audiences' hearts as it has received a positive response. Amid many celebs praising the film's team, Telugu star Allu Arjun recently penned a heartfelt note to congratulate Major's cast and makers.

Allu Arjun praises Adivi Sesh-starrer Major

Allu Arjun is known to praise actors for impressive performances in movies. Taking to his social media handles, the actor wrote a heartwarming note for the recently released Major's team. In his note, the actor mentioned what he liked the most in the movie.

The actor wrote, "Big congratulations to the entire team of MAJOR. A very heart touching film." Further, the Pushpa: The Rise star complimented Adivi Sesh and the rest of the cast and wrote, "Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by Prakash Raaj ji, Revathi mam, dear Saieem Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and all artists. Mind blowing Bsm by Sricharan Pakala (sic)." He went on to compliment director Sashi Kiran Tikka for beautifully crafting the story and Mahesh Babu, who is one of the producers for the film. All Arjun wrote, "Excellent work by director SashiTikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to the producer Mahesh babu garu and AplusSMovies for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart."

Major star Adivi Sesh was overwhelmed by Allu Arjun's words and soon reacted to his note. Taking to Twitter, Adivi Sesh thanked his senior for his love and support. He wrote, "Big man! Thank you so much for “AA”LL the love From Kshanam to Major Your support, grace and kindness has been incredible.(sic)" He further mentioned how Allu Arjun's kind words mean a lot to him. Signing off, he added, "You gifted Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) :) and now you have made the success of Major even sweeter."