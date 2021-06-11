Allu Arjun Calls Bunny Vasu 'greatest Pillar Of Support' While Wishing Him On His Birthday

One of the most well-known producers in Tollywood, Udaya Srinivas Gavara aka Bunny Vasu of the 100% Love fame rang in his 40th birthday on Friday, June 11. The producer has been receiving a plethora of wishes from his friends, family, industry colleagues and fans on his special day. Among those is Bunny Vasu's close friend, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun who took to his Twitter account to pen a sweet note for the producer's birthday.

Allu Arjun's bday wish for film producer Bunny Vasu

Allu Arjun who shares a very close bond with the producer posted a picture of the both of them from an event and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu. My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and the years to come. #hbdbunnyvasu." Allu and Bunny have collaborated for two movies together in the past Sarrainodu and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu . My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and the years to come. #hbdbunnyvasu pic.twitter.com/mlTG9qQl6x — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 11, 2021

Netizens wish Bunny Vasu a happy birthday

Fans of the actor also took to the comments to wish the producer a happy birthday and also found Allu's post for his close aide very sweet and endearing. Take a look.

Pillar 🍰🦊 — Bharath Reddy ESCN😎 (@MB_YSJ_cult) June 11, 2021

Wishing you a Very HappyBirthday dear #Bunnyvasu Garu 🎂🎉



treating his Team As His Own Family @alluarjun ❤️🙏

JAI BUNNY ✊#Pushpa !! #ICON pic.twitter.com/WWpIwQCAvB — Allu Arjun TFC™ (@AlluArjunTFC) June 11, 2021

First tym vesinappudee Chusukovali kadha.. Photo 🥱@alluarjun



Happy birthday Bunny Vasu garu .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DaCTrQgAfS — UDAY SVP 🔔🇮🇳😷 (@Udayvarma1882) June 11, 2021

Hello Sir 😍❤️



Happy birthday 🌹🤍❤️#hbdbunnyvasu — its me Jami 🌹🤩💃🏻 (@Jami_PreethJaan) June 11, 2021

A look at Allu Arjun's movies and upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in 2020. The movie is about a man who has been neglected by his father throughout his life. One day he gets to know that the man that he thought is his father is not actually his biological father as he was swapped at birth and his real father is a successful businessman. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead along with Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan in key roles.

Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Pushpa. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is based on the story of sandalwood smuggling in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The movie is divided into two parts with the first part releasing on August 13, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the lead in Pushpa and the movie also marks the debut of Malayalam maverick Fahadh Faasil.

