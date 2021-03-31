Allu Arjun Calls Wife And Daughter 'cuties', Fans Shower Actor's Post With Heart Emojis

Sarrainodu star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of his wife and daughter with a sweet caption. The actor, who has a son Allu Ayaan and a daughter Allu Arha, actively shares pictures and videos of his family on social media. Allu Arjun's recent post dedicated to his daughter and wife has warmed the hearts of netizens. Check out Arjun's post here!

'Cuties'

The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of Allu Sneha Reddy and Allu Arha in which Sneha can be seen smiling endearingly while Arha embraced her. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning as they both sported white outfits. Allu Arjun simply captioned the post as 'cuties' as he does to several posts referring to his family.

Netizens' reaction to Allu Arjun's post

As evident from the comment section, netizens could not help but adore the actor for showing affection for his family. Several fans spammed heart emojis under the post. One fan wrote back 'wow so cute' under the picture of Allu Arjun's family. Fans were in awe of the South Indian actor and his family pictures on his social media.

Pic Credit: Allu Arjun Instagram.

Allu Arjun's family photos on Instagram

The actor is known for sharing several pictures and videos on his Instagram to share personal moments of his private life with his fans. Allu Arjun's family photos on his Instagram are a major hit as they allow his fans to take a peek into his life as a family man. Recently, Arjun took to his Instagram to share photos of his visit to the Taj Mahal with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Previously, the actor shared pictures of his wife and daughter on a plane where he called his wife 'cutie' and his daughter Allu Arha as 'Allu Diva'. Arjun also shared an adorable picture of him playing with his son as he called him 'naughtiest of all'. In another post, the actor shared a moment of his wife embracing his two kids and captioned the post as 'home sweet home'.

Promo Pic Credit: Allu Arjun Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.