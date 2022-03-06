Allu Arjun Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With His 'cutie' Sneha Reddy; Pic Inside

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The Pushpa actor often treats fans with some adorable moments from his personal life that includes pictures of his lady love Sneha Reddy. The couple's mushy social media banter always manages to steal the limelight.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on March 6, 2011, and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. As the couple is ringing into their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Allu Arjun took to his social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into their special celebration.

Allu Arjun & Sneha's Wedding Anniversary

On Sunday actor Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his anniversary cake. The chocolate cake had a special message inscribed on it that read "Happy anniversary cutie." Sharing the picture, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor captioned the post as "11th anniversary (two heart emoticons)". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online netizens began pouring in congratulatory wishes for the couple. One of the users wrote "My lovely couples 🤩😘😘" another wrote, "Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Couple🖤😚." Earlier Sneha Reddy shared an adorable selfie with Allu Arjun and fans can't get enough of them.

Sneha Reddy shares an adorable selfie with husband Allu Arjun

A few days back, Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie. In the post shared by Sneha, the celebrity wife can be seen donning a spotless white hoodie alongside the Pushpa star. Complementing his wife's style, Allu Arjun opted for a mint green hoodie while striking a pose for the camera. While Arjun shared a timid smile in his rugged-bearded look, on the other hand, Sneha flaunted her wedding ring placing her hand on the former's shoulder. Sneha Reddy used a red heart emoticon to caption the post. Here take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Arjun and Sneha reportedly met each other at a friend's wedding and fell head over heels for each other. After dating each other for a brief time, the two tied the knot back in 2011. They are blessed with two children Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Image: Instagram@allusnehareddy