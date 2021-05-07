Allu Arjun Celebrates 17 Years Of 'Arya', Says The Film 'changed His Course As An Actor'

South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s romantic action flick, Arya has clocked 17 years on Friday, May 7. To celebrate the 17 years of Arya, a film that changed his entire career graph, the actor took to his social media platform to pen down an emotional note. In the post, Allu Arjun enunciated that starring in Arya completely changed his course as an actor.

Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of Arya

The actor articulated how Arya became a life-changing experience not only for him, but also for everyone who was attached to the project. He recalled the famous dialogue of the movie which ended up garnering a massive response from viewers. He said,

It’s 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life changing experience of my life. It’s still the greatest miracle of my life. Love from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words “Feel My Love”. This movie changed the lives of soo many people.

“It changed my course as an actor. Sukumar garu’s life as a director, Dil Raju garu’s life as a producer, DSP’s life as a musician, Rathnavelu gary as a DOP, Bunny Vasu as Distributer then and many, many more lives. We all are soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called ARYA. We all will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives. Thank you! Gratitude forever,” he added. Here’s taking a quick look at the posts shared by Allu Arjun below:

As soon as the posts surfaced online, fans of the actor flooded his comments section with sweet compliments. One fan wrote, “One of the best film”, another wrote, “It was an amazing film”. Heart-eyed emoticons and red heats have swamped the post entirely. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently shared another health update of himself reassuring fans that he is doing well with the symptoms after contracting coronavirus. He said, “Hello everyone! I am doing well with mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showering and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude”. Take a look:

(Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.