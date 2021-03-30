Allu Arjun Celebrates Holi At Home In Hyderabad, Wife Sneha Shares Video

Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to post a video of herself having a blast with her husband and Stylish Star Allu Arjun and their daughter Arha on the festival of Holi. Sneha wished her fans and followers in the video she shared. The Holi 2021 festivities at the Allu residence were low-key this year due to the growing Covid-19 cases. Every year, their entire extended family gathers at Allu Arjun's house to celebrate the occasion of Holi. A picture from the celebration has also surfaced online that features Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and their daughter sporting huge smiles on their faces.

A look at Allu Arjun's family Holi 2021 celebrations

Allu Arjun celebrated his 18th year in Tollywood on March 28 and expressed how grateful he is for all the love and admiration on social media. He also expressed appreciation to his fans for their continued support. Allu Arjun made his acting debut in Gangotri, which was released in theatres in 2003. He wrote, “It has been 18 years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each and everyone who has been a part of my 18 years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.” As part of his caption for the post he wrote, “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.”

Arjun's next appearance will be in the Telugu action thriller Pushpa. The film will be released in five languages, making it Arjun's first pan-Indian movie. The film will be about red sandalwood trafficking, and it will be Arjun's third partnership with director Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi was cast as the villain, but he recently dropped out of the project for unknown reasons. Fahadh Faasil was later appointed in his place. The film's production was halted in December 2020 after six crew members tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Visakhapatnam. The movie is slated to release on August 13, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram