Allu Arjun Congratulates Rishab Shetty On Kantara's Success, Says 'It’s A Proud Moment'

Allu Arjun recently congratulated team 'Kantara' for their success at the Indian box office. This is the first time that the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' star has reacted to the film's success. Allu Arjun was invited as the chief guest by team '18 Pages' for its trailer launch event on December 17. '18 Pages' stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parmeswaran.

Addressing the media present at the event, the actor spoke about South films and said, "Today, films from the South can go to the North… We are very fortunate Pushpa was also one of them. KGF was one of the films. And also congratulations to Kantara for the recent success. We are all very happy… South cinema should be watched all over. It’s a proud moment for all of us that people from all over the country are watching our films.”

Allu Arjun's video from the event is now going viral on social media and several fan pages have sharing it on Twitter.

Other stars who praised Kantara

Other than Allu Arjun, actors like Prabahs, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati too praised Rishab Shetty's film on social media. In a tweet, Dhanush called Rishab's film, "mind-blowing." Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas revealed that he watched 'Kantara' twice. Actor Rana Daggubati, in a tweet, described 'Kantara' as "an extraordinary film." Actor Anushka Shetty, in an Instagram post, revealed that she "totally loved it."

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on 🔥🔥🔥 what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ypZcsMLeCh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 13, 2022

About Rishab Shetty's Kantara

'Kantara', originally made in Kannada, is a film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He has also played the lead role. 'Kantara' was released on September 30 in Karnataka and a week later, owing to its success, the film was released in other states and languages including Hindi. The film, which was made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, earned a whopping Rs 400 crore at the box office. Kantara, based on Bhoota Kola (a ritual dance performance to worship local deities), has now become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.