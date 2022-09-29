Allu Arjun Drops Adorable Birthday Post For Wife Sneha; Visits Golden Temple With Family

Allu Arjun shared an adorable family portrait on the occasion of his wife Sneha Reddy's 37th birthday, while also posting glimpses from the family's visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Pushpa star dropped a picture alongside Sneha and their kids Ayaan and Arha as they enjoyed the birthday desserts. For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Sneha tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2011.

Allu Arjun drops a sweet birthday post for his wife Sneha Reddy

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, September 29, the superstar shared a glimpse of him and Sneha posing in matching blue traditional attires as they posed alongside Ayaan and Arha. One can also see birthday cakes laid out on a table in front of them. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday Cutie."

Meanwhile, he also took to his Instagram story and dropped videos of the family entering the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star and his wife have been going strong for more than a decade into their marriage. In an earlier appearance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's talk show Sam Jam, the actor revealed the qualities that attracted him to Sneha. He mentioned, "I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2am at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

More on Allu Arjun's work front

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, which minted over ₹300 crore worldwide. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. He's now working on the film's sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which will showcase a face-off between Allu and his on-screen nemesis Fahadh.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALLUARJUNONLINE/ @ALLUSNEHAREDDY)