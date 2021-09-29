Allu Arjun Extends B'day Wishes To His Wife Sneha; Calls Her 'the Most Special Person'

Allu Arjun recently shared a cute picture of himself with his wife, Sneha, and wished her on her birthday with a heartwarming note.

All their fans gushed over their love for each other being depicted in the photo and took to his social media post to wish his wife a happy birthday.

Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha on her birthday

Allu Arjun recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a vibrant monochrome picture of himself with his wife, Sneha Allu Reddy, in which he depicted a memorable moment of them together with the actor giving her a ring. On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s wife can be seen flaunting her ring while they can be seen gazing into each others’ eyes. In the caption, he wished his wife a very happy birthday and wrote about how lucky he was to have someone like her who was always pleasant and composed.

He stated, “Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . I am soo lucky to have someone like you in my life , someone who is always pleasant & composed . Happy Birthday … have a great day & many more beautiful years to come .” (sic)

Many fans took to Allu Arjun’s Instagram post and showered love and cute birthday wishes for his wife, Sneha. Many fans also stated how cute and beautiful she looked while others dropped in heart emojis in the comments section. A fan expressed his love for Allu Arjun’s wife, and commented ‘Love you Sneha ❤️ the cutest and most beautifull, prettiest girl to have bunny as yours’. Many other fans poured fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how Allu Arjun and his wife’s picture was stunning and full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Allu Arjun’s latest Instagram post.





Allu Arjun’s latest movies

The actor was last seen in the Telugu action drama movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu action-thriller film, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The movie is being directed by Sukumar. The movie will include talented actors namely Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, and many more. It is set to be released on 25 December 2021 while the second part will be released in 2022.

Image: Facebook/@alluarjun