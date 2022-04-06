Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Lock Horns In ‘Pushpa 2’; Samantha To Be 'big' Part Of Sequel

Actor Allu Arjun's last action flick, Pushpa: The Rise, emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021. The craze and hype around the film were reflected in its box office collections as Pushpa bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run. From Allu Arjun's power-packed performance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's flawless moves in Oo Antava, the craze of the film is still the same even months after its release.

After Pushpa Part 1 did wonder at the box office, fans are eagerly waiting to see the return of Allu Arjun in his raw and rustic avatar with Pushpa 2. The movie is now all set to present a sequel, promising bigger and better action. Reportedly, the pre-production of Pushpa 2 has already begun, and the makers are planning some larger-than-life action sequences for Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Moreover, reports also suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu too might be a part of the sequel.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will have massive action sequences in Pushpa 2

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the action sequences in Pushpa 2 will be massive and better than part 1 of the film. Adding to this, the source said-

“Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences”

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special appearance in the song, the source further added-

“Everyone loved Samantha in the song, and the makers are keen to cast her in Pushpa 2 as well for another special number. However, they will approach her once they have finalised the track. The music as of now is still being composed”

More about Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres worldwide on December 17, 2021, across five languages. The movie ended up emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop