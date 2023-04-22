Allu Arjun Fans React As David Warner Transforms Into Pushpa

Australian cricketer David Warner morpherd his face on the trending poster of Pushpa 2. After the launch of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 teaser and poster, it quickly became the most liked first look for any film, amassing millions of likes in a matter of hours. Warner is popular for his fondness for South Indian films. He recently showed off his Pushpa-inspired avatar on social media.

Warner took to Instagram to reveal his completely transformed look. Much in the same vein as Allu Arjun, Warner appeared to be posing with the same ornaments and saree that Allu Arjun wore in the poster. Moreover, he posted another picture showing his first UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction which he paid to get the look. Check out Warner’s post below.

Warner's post has gone viral on social media, as it has received more than 960K likes. Several fans took to the comments section and expressed their surprise. While one fan commented, “Sir first you come to Hyderabad and do a role in Pushpa,” another wrote, “Adhaar card is the only thing pending for David Bhai.” Many fans called for the cricketer’s cameo in Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 poster

In a poster released on April 7, Allu Arjun was seen covered in blue paint. He also wore a red saree and was heavily adorned with jewellery. The Telugu actor wore garlands as well, one of which was made out of lime. In the poster, Allu Arjun also held a gun in his hand. Check out his viral look in Pushpa 2 poster below.

More on Pushpa 2

Director Sukumar’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise will feature Allu Arjun as the titular character. He stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her role as Srivalli, Pushpa's love interest. Fahadh Faasil returns as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and will lock horns with Pushpa. One of the main reasons why the upcoming film is highly anticipated among the viewers is because of the face off between Fahadh Faasail and Allu Arjun.