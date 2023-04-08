Allu Arjun Fans Throng His Home On Birthday, Pushpa 2 Star Greets Them With Folded Hands

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 7, a sea of his fans stood in front of his Hyderabad residence for a glimpse of the Pushpa star. The Telugu star's fans yelled and cheered to wish the star and Allu Arjun didn't disappoint them either. He came outside and waved to them. He thanked his supporters and expressed his gratitude for their love and support.

Some videos and photos from the time have been going viral on social media which showed the euphoric scenes outside Allu Arjun's residence. After the release of Pushpa 2 teaser and the viral first poster, the anticipation around the upcoming film is at an all-time high.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule will continue to story of Pushpa Raj after his release from Tirupati jail. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role in the film as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will also feature in it as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 poster becomes most-liked first look

A recently released poster of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun became the most-liked first look for a film ever. The poster, which features Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj in a blue-red avatar, received more than 5 million likes on Instagram. Furthermore, it has received more than 210K likes on Twitter and 900K likes on Facebook.

In a poster released on April 7, Allu Arjun was covered in blue paint. He also wore a red saree and was heavily adorned with jewellery. The actor wore garlands as well, one of which was made entirely out of lime. In the poster, Allu Arjun also held a handgun.

The poster, as well as the trailer for Pushpa 2, were released ahead of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The release date of the film will be announced in the coming time.