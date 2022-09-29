Allu Arjun Feels 'honoured' As He Visits Attari Border With Wife Sneha & Kids; WATCH

Allu Arjun is one of the busiest stars in the Telugu film industry with a series of projects in his kitty. However, the Pushpa actor always makes sure to take out time to spend with his family. On the occasion of his wife, Sneha Reddy's birthday, the actor is currently holidaying with his family in Punjab. After visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the actor also paid a visit to the Attari Border.

Allu Arjun recently visited Attari Border with his wife and two kids. He was seemingly overwhelmed after meeting BSF personnel and also his fans who cheered for him at the border. Taking to his Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared some visuals from their visit, in which he could be seen donning a white shirt and black pants. As he walked down the road, surrounded by BSF soldiers, his fans cheered for him.

The actor also share smiles with BSF personnel as he posed for a picture with them. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "BSF . What an honour." He also thanked them for their warm gesture.

Allu Arjun wishes his wife Sneha a happy birthday

Sneha Reddy turned 37 on Thursday, September 29, and her actor husband seemingly had a perfect way to celebrate it. Taking to his Instagram, the Race Gurram actor shared a family picture, in which he could be seen twinning in blue with Reddy. Two birthday cakes were also laid out on a table before them. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Cutie."

On Allu Arjun's work front

Allu Arjun was last seen portraying the lead role in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The movie, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, came out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie garnered a lot of praise both from the audience and critics. The actor will soon reprise his gangster role for the second instalment in the film franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline