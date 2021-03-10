Allu Arjun Gives One Word Update About His Upcoming Film 'Pushpa' And Fans Go Berserk

Allu Arjun attended the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga as the chief guest. During the event, Allu Arjun shared an update about his next action film Pushpa which is directed by Sukumar. Addressing the crowd at Chaavu Kaburu Challaga's pre-release event, the actor said "Thaggede Le", and the crowd went completely berserk.

Directed by Peggalapati Koushik, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani and Murli Sharma in important roles. The film will be released theatrically on March 19. Take a look at the video here!

Allu Arjun's viral video saying "Thaggede Le" to Pushpa fans

Allu Arjun spoke to fans at the event and said he already watched the film and was "impressed" with Kartikeya Gummakonda's performance. But it was his one-word speech about the progress of his upcoming film Pushpa, which made fans extremely excited. Speaking at the event, he said, "You (fans) have been asking about Pushpa ever since I started speaking. This will be my last word at the event. Pushpa Thaggede Le." The meaning of the phrase "Thaggede Le" loosely meant the film's production is going at a brisk pace. Soon after Allu Arjun's speech, the words Thaggede Le and Pushpa began trending on Twitter.

Allu Arjun on pre-release event of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Allu Arjun praised his friend and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga's producer Bunny Vasu. He said that Vasu has been associated with him for 18 years since his debut film Gangotri. The actor said that he is who he is because of his father and Bunny. He further praised Bunny's work and said that the latter's choice of script and films are always great. Bunny has produced films like 100% Love, Geetha Govindam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy among others. The actor also praised Chavu Kaburu Challaga director Koushik for helming a film at the age of 26. The live-stream of the event was posted on YouTube by production house Geetha Arts on March 9, 2021.

About Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa

Allu Arjun is set to star in Pushpa, a Telugu action film directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, and will release theatrically on August 13, 2021. Take a look at the official poster for Pushpa here.