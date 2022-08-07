Allu Arjun Hails Kalyan Ram's Actioner 'Bimbisara'; Calls It 'interesting & Engaging'

Kalyan Ram led Telugu fantasy drama, Bimbisara opened up to an amazing response from the audience as well as notable celebrities like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and more. Written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vasishta, the film revolves around Ram in the title role of the emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC, who lands in the modern-day world.

Hailing the whole team of Bimbisara, the Pushpa star called the film 'very interesting and engaging'. He further gave shoutouts to Kalyan Ram and Vasistha for their unique attempt and called Bimbisara 'an entertainment for all age groups'.

Allu Arjun lauds Kalyan Ram & Bimbisara team for their amazing work

Taking to his social media handles, Allu Arjun mentioned, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kinds of films (sic).” Further commending the makers, actors, technical crew and more, he concluded by mentioning, "Bimbisara: An entertainment for all age groups."

Vijay Deverakonda, who's gearing up for the release of Liger, also gave a shoutout to Bimbisara as well as Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam. He expressed happiness about both the films becoming massive hits despite their box office clash. Not just him, RRR star Jr NTR, also penned a note on social media commending the film.

Extremely happy to hear that 2 films on the same day have turned into hits :)) What a good day!



Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika, @iSumanth anna, @hanurpudi and team on #SitaRamam.



Hearing the most amazing beautiful things about the film ❤️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 6, 2022

Hearing great things about #Bimbisara. It feels good when people enjoy a film with the sort of enthusiasm we felt while watching it for the first time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 5, 2022

Apart from Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, while Vivan Bhatena appears as the antagonist. It has been produced by N. T. R. Arts with dialogues by Vasudeva Muneppagari. Bimbisara hit theatres on August 5, 2022.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @WARINAHUSSAIN)