Allu Arjun Has A Lovely Response To His Wife's Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, is spending his 38th birthday in Hyderabad alongside his family. Sneha Reddy, his wife, wished him on Instagram with throwback pictures from their Maldives vacation. Allu Arjun and his family returned to India on Tuesday (April 6) after welcoming Allu Ayaan's seventh birthday in the island country. He was in Hyderabad yesterday for the unveiling of the Pushpa teaser.

Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife, took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. She shared a sweet picture of the two of them taken on their recent trip to the Maldives. She also shared a photo of her and her kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. "#happybirthday Arjun," Sneha wrote alongside a picture of herself and Allu Arjun. She also added a sticker to their family picture that said: "We love you."

Allu Arjun receives birthday love

Allu Arjun shared the pictures that his wife had shared to her profile as his story. In the picture where he could be seen with his wife alone, he has written the word ‘cutie’ with a heart kiss emoji. On the family picture that Sneha Reddy had shared as her story, he wrote “I love you guys more” and followed that up with a small black heart.

On April 7, Allu Arjun joined director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers at the teaser launch party for Pushpa in Hyderabad. He appreciated his fans for their continuous support and shared his love for them when speaking to the crowd. Alongside the picture from the event he wrote, “Thank you all soo much for the love. It was a memorable event. Thank you soo much @aryasukku @mythriofficial and many more”.

The makers of Pushpa gave fans of the Stylish Star a preview of his new movie on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. As soon as the teaser starts, you know you're in for a never-before-seen Allu Arjun film. Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj looks risky and rough, in contrast to his other films, in which he is stylish, funny, romantic, and an absolute charmer. The viewers can deduce from the teaser that he is a Red Sandalwood smuggler. The teaser promises an entertaining evening at the theatre. Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the female lead in the movie, is also seen in the teaser.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.