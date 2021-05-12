Allu Arjun Hugs Kids As He Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 15-day Quarantine; Watch

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun informed fans on May 12 that he has tested negative for COVID-19. After he shared the news on his social media, he also dropped a video that gave a glimpse of how he reunited with his children Arha and Ayaan after being in quarantine. In the video, as soon as Arjun stepped out of his room, his kids' happiness knew no bounds. The duo rushed to hug their father. Ayaan and Arjun fell on the ground while hugging each other. The actor shared the video with a caption that read, "After 15 days of quarantine."

Allu Arjun reunites with kids after testing negative

Allu Arjun's health update

In his note, Allu Arjun wrote, "Hello Everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love." Earlier, he had shared another video of his kids that he had captured from the window while he was quarantined in his room. His children were busy playing in the garden of his house. Arjun gave a sneak peek into their routine and also gave a virtual view of his lavish home.

On May 3, Allu Arjun had shared with fans that he had mild symptoms and was recovering well at home in quarantine. He had mentioned that there was nothing to worry about. Then, he had also expressed gratitude as he thanked fans for the love they have been showing and the prayers that he has been receiving ever since he had tested positive for the virus.

On the work front

Allu Arjun will be seen in the upcoming film, Pushpa, a multilingual action-thriller, written and directed by Sukumar. The makers treated fans to a teaser of his outing on his birthday. The movie will also star Geetha Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. Pushpa will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages and will also star Dhananjay and Sunil in pivotal roles.

