Allu Arjun Is A Proud Dad As He Congratulates Daughter Arha On Graduating To Another Class

South actor Allu Arjun is a doting father to his kids, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. The actor often treats fans with pictures and videos of his adorable kids that clearly indicate his strong bond with them.

Allu Arjun often gives fans a sneak peek into some fun moments with daughter Allu Arha. From sharing Kacha Badam dance videos to photos of welcoming his father home, Arha is an integral part of Allu Arjun's Instagram. Recently the Pushpa: The Rise actor took to his social media handle and shared glimpses of his little one's graduation ceremony.

Allu Arjun congratulates Allu Arha on her graduation

On Saturday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where he is seen congratulating his daughter as she is promoted from one class to another. Arha is seen beaming with joy as Allu shakes hands with his daughter. The father-daughter duo is seen smiling brightly in the photo. Sharing the picture, the S/O Satyamurthy actor captioned the post as "Congratulations to my Lil graduate #alluarha Soo proud of you my baby".

For the unversed, Apart from doing good in academics, Arha will soon be making her acting debut in the entertainment industry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Arha will be seen portraying the role of Prince Bharat in Gunasekhar's directorial venture.

Allu Arjun receives the 'sweetest welcome' by daughter Allu Arha

On Saturday, January 29, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the little one as she stood beside the flower petals decorated for Allu Arjun's welcome at home. In the caption, he wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad" with a heart emoticon. Fans reacted to the post with love-filled emoticons, as well as comments like "Wow", "So sweet" among others. The actor's wife Allu Sneha shared a 'work in progress' picture as Arha picked the petals to be decorated.

Earlier, the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor shared a snuggled-up picture with Arha as the duo spent quality time together. Along with the selfie, he wrote," My fav pass time #alluarha".

