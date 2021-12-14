Allu Arjun Issues Statement After His Fans Get Injured At 'Pushpa' Fan-meet Event

Touted to be one of the biggest actors in the South film industry, Allu Arjun is all set to thrill his fans with an action-packed performance in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is currently gearing up for the film to hit the theatres. While only a few days are left for the film to come out, the filmmakers arranged a pre-release event on Sunday.

Allu Arjun also arranged a fan-meet on Monday evening at Nagarjuna's Convention Hall in Hyderabad. However, the actor had to return home halfway as fans got rowdy and injured themselves. Soon after the happening, Allu Arjun released a statement stating that he will ensure such an incident does not take place again.

As per reports, fans at the convention centre got rowdy even before the Tollywood star arrived for the meet. Some even got injured by breaking a glass at the event. Allu Arjun decided to return home halfway after learning about the chaos. The Race Gurrum star was also chased by some fans when he left for his house.

Allu Arjun releases statement following unfortunate Pushpa event

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun issued a statement about the incident. In his message, the actor mentioned that he has been getting regular updates from his team about how the chaos began.

The statement read, "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

The actor further ensured no such incident will happen again and wrote, "Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," he added.

Rashmika Mandanna addresses fans after Pushpa pre-release event

Reportedly, some fans even got injured during the pre-release event of Pushpa. On Monday morning, Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of Pushpa: The Rise, took to her Instagram stories to address a ruckus that took place at the event. She wrote, "Guys for all those who came to the event yesterday.. thankyou. But I just heard some of you got injured. I felt so bad.. I really hope you all are okay and are taking good care of yourselves," Rashmika wrote.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline