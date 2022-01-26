Allu Arjun, Jr NTR & Others Send Prayers For Chiranjeevi After He Tests COVID Positive

Despite taking stringent measures to curb the growing spread of COVID-19, several people have fallen prey to the virus. With many Tollywood stars grappling to fight the ongoing pandemic, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has also tested COVID-19 positive. The legendary actor took to Twitter and informed that he has quarantined himself at home.

As soon as Chiranjeevi shared his COVID diagnosis on the micro-blogging site, many friends and colleagues from the film fraternity, including Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and others sent prayers for the actor on their respective social media handles.

Allu Arjun, Nani and Jr NTR send prayers for Chiranjeevi

My prayers for you to get well soon . Glad to know that the symptoms are very mild . Wishing you a speedy recovery 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 26, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pushpa star Allu Arjun wrote, "My prayers for you to get well soon. Glad to know that the symptoms are very mild. Wishing you a speedy recovery." Nani tweeted, "Take care, sir. See you back soon." While Jr NTR commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon."

Take care sir. See you back soon — Nani (@NameisNani) January 26, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

Many of his fans and followers also expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery. A fan reposted his tweet and commented, "Get well soon @KChiruTweets sir am praying God for you." Another one added, "Get well soon and come back soon Chiru @KChiruTweets."

Chiranjeevi tests COVID positive

While giving an update about his health, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon."

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor, who has a host of films lined up in his kitty, was recently surrounded by rumours of his return to politics. The actor cleared the air of speculations through a tweet and called out certain media houses to stop spreading false rumours.

In 2008, Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. He was appointed as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism and served from 2012-2014. Since the 2014 elections, he has stayed away from active politics focused on his film career. He made a comeback on the big screen after almost 10 years with the 2017 movie Khaidi No. 150.

