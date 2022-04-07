Allu Arjun Lands In Legal Soup For Violating Traffic Rules In Hyderabad; Details Inside

South superstar Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of his latest released film, Pushpa: The Rise. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble

The actor has reportedly landed in legal trouble. As per various media reports, Allu Arjun violated traffic rules in Hyderabad for which he had to pay a fine of Rs 700. The Pushpa star was stopped by the local police as his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV had tinted glass, which is banned in India.

The actor was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed the tinted window shields of his car. For the unversed, in 2012, the Supreme Court of India had passed the rule which prohibits the use of tinted glass and alternatives for vehicles. Well, Allu Arjun is not the first one who violated traffic norms. Earlier, several other celebrities including Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, and Manchu Manoj were also caught violating traffic rules for which they all had to pay challans.

Allu Arjun to start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun is all set to shoot for the second part of his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the action sequences in Pushpa 2 will be massive and better than part 1 of the film. Adding to this, the source said, "Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo." It added, "The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences."

Image: Twitter/@Yeshwan86811297