Allu Arjun Lauds Brother Allu Sirish And Team As 'Vilayati Sharaab' Crosses 100M Views

Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to pour out heartfelt wishes as his brother Allu Sirish's Vilayati Sharaab song crosses over 100 million views. The actor shared a picture and penned a sweet note which is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have been going all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun shared the poster of the song Vilayati Sharaab starring Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala. In the poster, the duo can be seen striking some quirky poses and is all smiles for the camera. Allu Sirish sported a red t-shirt along with a mustard coloured checkered shirt, while Heli donned a red shimmery lehenga and opted for a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup. In the poster, one can also read, “100+ million views”.

Along with the poster, he also penned a sweet note for his brother. He wrote, “BIG Congratulations to @allusirish on hitting 100M Super Proud! &Congratulations to @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli_daruwala the entire team of #vilayatisharaab”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the duo for their performance, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations! I love the song way too much”. Another user wrote, “woohoo, finally it has happened.” Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the song

The Vilayati Sharab song is a groovy track with foot-tapping music. The video begins with Allu Sirish, an auto driver, wearing a t-shirt with Heli's photo printed on the chest. Heli plays the main lead dancer in the video, which takes place in a Dhaba. The song then shows men admiring Heli's dance performance, with Allu attempting to divert the attention of other males away from her. Fans see Allu join Heli on stage in the following shot and the duo grooves to the music with some desi Bollywood moves. Watch the super fun party number on Youtube.

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

