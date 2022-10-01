Allu Arjun Launches Allu Studios On Grandfather's Centenary, Chiranjeevi Inaugurates

To celebrate the unmatchable legacy of his grandfather, legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Arjun announced the launch of a film studio named Allu Studios. The launch ceremony which was attended by the entire family of the Pushpa star was done by stalwart Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun announced the inauguration with a special post on Twitter while mentioning how his grandfather changed the course of their life. Megastar Chiranjeevi mesmerised the audience with a heartfelt speech about legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah and his entire family. He said “Only a few actors have this kind of love, respect, and recognition. Everything now originates from the desire he had decades ago to establish himself as an actor."

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi at the launch of Allu Studios

In one of the pictures shared by the actor, Chiranjeevi can be seen cutting the ribbon while Allu Arjun got slightly emotional. The other picture showed the entire Konidela family posing together for a family picture. “Thanks to our beloved Chiranjeevi Garu for gracing the occasion and inaugurating ALLU STUDIOS. @KChiruTweets#ARG100,” the first picture caption read.

While captioning the second picture, the 40-year-old star wrote, “Launch of ALLU STUDIOS on The Centenary year of my grandfather Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives. We will always miss him. #ARG100.”

Icon star Allu Arjun's speech at the grand inauguration impressed everyone. He said “I’d like to thank Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu for attending Allu Studios’ grand opening. It’s amazing to see my father’s ever-growing love for his father. The reason we built this studio was to honour and respect our grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu.”

The inauguration took place on Allu Arjun’s grandfather's birth anniversary. The late Ramalingaiah was an Indian Telugu comedian from Palakollu who appeared in over 1000 Telugu language films. He was also a Padma Shri awardee for his outstanding contribution to Telugu cinema as a comedy actor in the year 1990. He is the second awardee of Padmashri after Relangi in 1970.

His statue was also unveiled at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam and in his home town Palakollu. On the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to treat the fans with another installment of his Pushpa Raj avatar in Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumaran, the project will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their original characters from Pushpa: The Rise in the sequel.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Kkdtalkies