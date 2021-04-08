Allu Arjun Makes A Stylish Entry At 'Pushpa' Teaser Launch; Cuts A Special Cake Of 20 Kg

Ahead of Allu Arjun's 38th birthday on April 8, the makers of his upcoming film treated fans with his much-awaited film Pushpa's first teaser, on Wednesday. On April 7's eve, the makers organised a grand teaser launch event, where Allu Arjun also arrived. Interestingly, a couple of videos floating on the internet give a peek into the teaser launch event of Pushpa, including Arjun's entry. Meanwhile, another video gives a glimpse of a special 20kg cake for the stylish star of the Telugu cinema.

Interestingly, as the makers of the film invited Allu Arjun on the stage, the actor walked in style. Amid his way to the stage, the actor started adjusting his shoes and began walking within a fraction of seconds. As mentioned earlier, he also cut a special 20kg cake. The cake featured all his previous releases. For the event, Allu Arjun sported a dapper look in a grey-colour sweat-shirt with the print of a lion's face.

Inside Pushpa's teaser launch event:

Pushpa Raj introduction video

Interestingly, the one-minute-twenty-second-long teaser video gave a peek into Allu Arjun's transition from "stylish star" into "icon star". While the high-octane action sequences performed by Allu's Pushpa Raj kept the audience on the edge of their seat, the intriguing music in the background added drama to it. In the entire introduction video, the audience got to hear only one dialogue, that is - "Won't Back Down" - said by Arjun.

Meanwhile, the teaser also gave a glimpse of the female lead of the upcoming film, Rashmika Mandanna. However, the video did not give a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil. Within a couple of hours, the teaser video managed to bag an overwhelming response from fans as it garnered more than 6M views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Interestingly, earlier, the producers said, "With the massive star power of Allu Arjun on our side, we are confident that the storyline will get more than its due. It is a gripping story and we've furthered our cause to bring the audiences fresh and impactful content with 'Pushpa'", to PTI. The upcoming film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. The film is expected to hit the theatres on August 13, 2021.