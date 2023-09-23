Allu Arjun Meets Atlee In Mumbai, Sparks Rumours About New Film

Allu Arjun has become a trailblazer after his recent success with Pushpa: The Rise. Before this, the actor starred in the 2020 film Trivikram Srinivas film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). It ended up garnering critical acclaim and made more than Rs 280 crore worldwide. With the Sukumar film Pushpa, Arjun went a step further and scored more than Rs 300 crore with the film at the global box office. After winning the National Film Award, he is working on Pushpa 2. However, he might be in talks with director Atlee for his next film.

Atlee is one of the biggest directors in India right now. While the director made his debut with the 2013 film Raja Rani, he worked extensively with the Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay. After delivering three hit films with Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019), he directed Jawan, which has broken several records at the worldwide box office.

(Allu Arjun in a poster for Pushpa: The Rise | Image: IMDb)

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, made his debut as a child actor all the way back in 1985’s Vijetha. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 2003 film Gangotri, and later worked with Pushpa director Sukumar in his directorial debut Arya in 2004. Since then, he’s made a number of appearances in Telugu films.

With Pushpa: The Rise, he landed his biggest hit to date. He even became the first actor from the Telugu film industry to win the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. With anticipation building up around Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's next has also generated immense curiosity among fans. With his frequent meetings with Atlee, the latest one being in Mumbai, rumours are rife that they may collaborate on a new film.

Allu Arjun was recently spotted in Mumbai. His airport appearance came at a time when Atlee was in Mumbai for Jawan promotions and VD18 shoot, starring Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan. With Allu Arjun reportedly meeting Atlee, speculations have begun around them coming together for a new film.

Allu Arjun also met Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar earlier in the week, which also gave rise to rumours about their collaboration. Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun will work with director Venu Sriram on Icon. He’ll be seen in Pushpa 2 next, which released on Independence Day 2024.