Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans During His Visit To The Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary; See Pics

Actor Allu Arjun surprised his fans when he showed up at the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The actor is currently shooting in the district for his upcoming film Pushpa and decided to take a break and spend some time with friends and family. He also visited the Haritha Vanam Park which is located on the outskirts of the area and also planted a red sandalwood tree there. However, as soon as the actor's vehicle entered the premises, it lit up with his fans flocking the area in order to get a glimpse of the star. Check out photos and videos from the day below -

Allu Arjun mobbed by fans

At Tipeshwar Entry Scenes #AlluArjun in his Vehicle Towards Sanctuary.#Pushpa Shooting Location pic.twitter.com/fUVirKh7zl — ALLðŸ”¥ODISHA ALLUâ¤ï¸ARJUN FANS ARMY™ (@ChanduThEBraNd) September 13, 2020

Our Stylish Star @alluarjun

Spotted In Tipeshwar wild Life Sanctuary Maharashtra



His Transformation ðŸ”¥ #Pushpa #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/lHHHdFHF5t — Allu Girlz Kerala (@allugirlzkerala) September 13, 2020

The actor could be seen dressed up in casual attire for his outing. He was clicked wearing a t-shirt coupled with knee-length shorts and a sleeveless jacket. Interestingly, the actor was also seen wearing a mask which had his own 'AA' initials printed on it. The 'AA' initial has been a staple branding which the actor has been using through the years. While his trip to the sanctuary for a simple getaway for the star, and a treat for his fans, it did cause some backlash.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been busy filming for his next film Pushpa which is being helmed by Sukumar. By the first look poster of the film, it can be assumed that Pushpa will showcase Allu Arjun in a fresh avatar which is a treat for his long time fans. It also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Besides this, Pushpa is also all set to be a pan-India project for Allu Arjun as it will be dubbed in multiple languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

