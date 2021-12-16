Allu Arjun On The Gap Between Hindi & South Indian Cinema; Says 'it's Been Bridged'

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun, along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Manish Shah attended a press briefing in Mumbai on Thursday. Allu Arjun made a statement in an all-black outfit, while Rashmika looked gorgeous in a shimmery green outfit.

At the mega-event, the team got candid about making the pan-India film, and how the gap between Hindi and South Indian cinema has been 'bridged.' Arjun said that in the coming decade, the lines will be 'blurred' that language won't matter.

Allu Arjun speaks about the gap between Hindi and South Indian cinema

The 38-years-old actor said, "If you see how trends have been running in the last few years, there was a very clear gap between Hindi cinema and south cinema. But over the last decade, the gap has been bridged. And now, coming decade, the lines will be so blurred that it won't matter where the films are coming from, language won't matter. It will be Indian cinema. With OTT platforms and wonderful filmmakers, actors and other team members, we as the Indian entertainment industry are going to be one of the biggest players in the world."

Rashmika Mandanna also talked about the shift and stated that she believes she has entered the industry at a good time. She said, "In last one decade we have seen such shift and before I entered. I feel proud and think it is a better time to enter the industry. In a couple of years, it will be all about Indian film and not South or Bollywood. It is amazing to see how people want good content."

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is an action thriller film focusing on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be the main antagonist of the movie. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, December 17.

Image: Varinder Chawla