Tollywood star Allu Arjun is one of the most beloved actors in the Indian film industry. The actor hails from a family of actors and film producers and despite his busy schedule, makes sure to pay his respects to them. While the Pushpa star's father Allu Aravind is a celebrated film producer, his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a well-known actor who has been featured in over 100 films. Allu Arjun often shares posts to pay his tributes to his beloved grandfather, and he did so again with a beautiful picture of their family's "foundation."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun shared a lovely photo of a photo frame of his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. In the picture, the actor also could be seen clicking the photo with his camera as his reflection was seen in the mirror. The actor wore a black T-shirt as he captured the moment. In the caption, he penned, "Our Foundation." The actor's fans hailed Allu Ramalingaiah and penned sweet messages for him. While many showered the late actor with love, a fan penned, "One of the best actor ever. (sic)"

Allu Arjun unveiled Allu Ramalingaiah's statue at Allu Studios

This is not the first time that Allu Arjun paid his respects to his late grandfather. Last year, the actor unveiled the statue of Allu Ramalingaiah in Allu Studios on the latter's birth anniversary. The actor unveiled the statue along with his two brothers - Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby - and shared a photo from the ceremony. In the caption, he wrote, "Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in Allu Studios on his birth anniversary today along with @Bobbyallu & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios. (sic)"

Another statue of the late actor was unveiled at Rajahmundry by Chiranjeevi Konidela. Sharing a photo from the event, Allu Arjun penned, "Its our pleasure to have @chiranjeevikonidela garu unveil the statue of #AlluRamalingaiah garu in Rajahmundry. It was heart touching to hear the fond words he shared about my late grandfather. Me and the allu family whole heartedly thank him for this wonderful gesture. (sic)"