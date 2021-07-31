Allu Arjun Pays Tribute To His 'Farmer, Legendary Actor And A Great Soul' Grandfather

Gona Ganna Reddy actor Allu Arjun took to his social media to mark the death anniversary of his grandfather and legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah. The 38-year-old actor hails from a family of successful actors in South Indian cinema. Take a look at Allu Arjun's heartfelt tribute to his paternal grandfather.

Allu Arjun on Allu Ramalingaiah's death anniversary

The actor took to his Instagram to upload a monochrome headshot of his grandfather and late actor Allu Ramalingaiah. Describing him as 'Farmer, legendary actor and a great soul', Arjun remembered his extraordinary contribution to cinema that inspired the next generation of Allu family to enter the industry. He wrote, ' Remembering my grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah garu today on his death anniversary. His passion for movies is what rubbed off the rest of us in the family. His journey continues to be an inspiration to many of us. He will forever remain in our hearts'.

Who is Allu Ramalingaiah?

Died on July 31 in 2004, Allu Ramalingaiah was a Telugu comedian who appeared in over 1000 Telugu movies. Along with acting, the late artist was also a homoeopathic doctor, freedom fighter and was conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 1990. He shared five kids with his wife Allu Kanakaratnam, including film producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun.

More on Allu Arjun

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry, the actor made his debut in 2003 and established himself as the leading actor and a skilled dancer over the years. He delivered several smashing hits like Shankar Dada Zindabad, I Am That Change, Rudhramadevi, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor will soon be seen portraying the titular role in the forthcoming action-thriller Pushpa.

In other news, the actor took to his social media to wish his brother Varun Konidela and director Kiran Garu for their upcoming venture titled Ghani. Sharing a picture with them from their sets, he wrote, ' He’s Killing it with his new avatar 🥊 . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda. Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office'.

IMAGE- ALLU ARJUN INSTAGRAM

