Allu Arjun Pens A Beautiful Birthday Post For His 'baby Babu' Ayaan; Check Out

South Indian star Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle on April 3 to share a birthday post for his son. The actor shared an adorable picture with his family. In the picture, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is seen cutting a cake while the actor's wife Sneha holds his hand as he cuts the cake. Allu Arjun and his daughter stand with them to celebrate Ayaan's birthday.

Allu Arjun shared the picture with a beautiful birthday note. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana". (sic) He also added the hashtags 'Allu Ayaan' and 'Allu family' with the note. Fans in a huge number send in birthday wishes on Allu Arjun's Instagram post for his son. Several users posted love and heart emoticons for the adorable family of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun shares picture of his 'cuties'

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a picture of his wife and daughter. In the picture, Allu Arjun's daughter is adorable giving a hug to her mother while Sneha gazes at something in distance. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning as they both sported white outfits. Allu Arjun simply captioned the post as 'cuties' as he adored his wife and daughter's picture.

Allu Arjun completed 18 years in Tollywood on March 28. The actor took to Instagram to express how grateful he is for all the love and admiration on social media. He also expressed appreciation to his fans for their continued support. Allu Arjun made his acting debut in Gangotri, which was released in theatres in 2003. He wrote, “It has been 18 years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each and everyone who has been a part of my 18 years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.” As part of his caption for the post he wrote, “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.”

Arjun will be next seen in the Telugu action thriller Pushpa. The film will be released in multiple languages, making it Arjun's first pan-Indian movie. The film will be about red sandalwood trafficking, and it will be Arjun's third collaboration with director Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the film. Vijay Sethupathi was cast as the villain, but he recently dropped out of the project for unknown reasons. Fahadh Faasil was later appointed in his place. The film's production was halted in December 2020 after six crew members tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Visakhapatnam. The movie is slated to release on August 13, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram

